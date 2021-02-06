Where to find Charles McGee’s bold works of art in Detroit
Prev Next
Charles McGree, a groundbreaking Black Detroit artist, died this week at age 96, but he lives on in the vibrant sculptures, murals, and other works that can be found throughout the city. You can read more about McGee’s life and work here. (Did we miss any? Let us know at [email protected].)
View these other slideshows:
Kuzzo's owner and former Detroit Lion Ron Bartell puts Palmer Woods home on the market — let's take a tour
Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford's $6.5 million Bloomfield Hills waterfront home is still on the market — let's take a tour
« View the previous slideshow again!