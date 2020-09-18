This Wallace Frost-designed home in Bloomfield Hills has Playboy Mansion doors

Though there may not be many pictures of this unique Wallace Frost-designed home in Bloomfield Hills, we can use our imagination, given that the friggin' front doors are straight from the Playboy mansion ... no, really!

The largest contemporary house Frost designed in Michigan, this six-bedroom and seven-bathroom home comes in at a whopping 7,500 square feet and is nestled on a 3.41-acre lot — all for $1,250,000. The California-style mid-century architectural mansion was built in 1949 and features many original design elements, including super trippy terrazzo floors and a St. Charles stainless steel and enamel kitchen. In total, the home boasts six fireplaces to keep things extra cozy as well as an oversized bathtub, er, intimate indoor pool (according to the listing), so one lucky home buyer can make their very own totally non-creepy grotto of their very own. Clothing optional, of course.

This home is listed by James Yugovich of the Yugovich Group.