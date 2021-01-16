The most anticipated new restaurants coming to the Detroit area in 2021
We don't have to tell you that 2020, uh, was not all that it was cracked up to be. Not only did many metro Detroit restaurants shutter as a result of the pandemic, those restaurants that had planned to open, well, didn't. Though 2021 is shaping up to be 2020 2.0, these restaurants have put too much on the line and waited a long time to serve up their unique offerings to the always hungry metro Detroit public. Some of these entries are out-of-state favorites who are expanding to the Detroit area, others are locally-born ideas that we have been waiting years to sink our teeth into. Regardless, these are some of metro Detroit's most anticipated restaurant openings to keep an eye out for this year.
