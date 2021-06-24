The 30 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
A delicious dish of food doesn't have to be an expensive one. With a plethora of dining options in the Detroit area, there are plenty for those on a budget. From delicious pupusas and sub sandwiches to burgers, tacos, and shawarma, we put together a list of a ton of tasty foods for under $10.
