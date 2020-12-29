The 2020 Dooby Awards: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious newsmakers

Of all the years in recent history, 2020 is, without question, the most dubious of them all. We don't have to tell you all the reasons why this year sucked (99% of those reasons rhyme with “frump”) but we can highlight all the people that helped make it suck. As much as we'd like to set fire to 2020 and watch it squirm and suffer because we are sick bastards who desperately want this year to be a figment of our equally sick imagination, it's a tradition at the Metro Times to take one last look back and dole out the Dooby Awards, honoring "the most dubious, foolhardy, baffling, hilarious, or just plain bad stories" of the year. This is one award you absolutely do not want.