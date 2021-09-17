The 20 best steakhouses in metro Detroit according to Yelp

Sometimes that craving hits and all you want is a nice, perfectly seasoned steak (with some sort of potato, of course). When it comes to steakhouses, metro Detroit has a lot to offer, so we gathered this list of what Yelp users are calling top notch spots for juicy tenderloin, filet mignons, Tomahawk, or New York Strip steaks.

According to our friends at Yelp: This is a list of the top steakhouses restaurants in metro Detroit according to Yelp. We identified the top steakhouses in metro Detroit and ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of Sept. 14, 2021. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of September 14, 2021.