Photos of Sylvan Table restaurant, which brings a new meaning to ‘farm to table’

Sylvan Table is a new restaurant that sits on five acres of land just off Orchard Lake Road, which also includes its own farm that produces fruit, vegetables, greens, and bees. Talk about "farm to table!" The restaurant itself is even a 300-year-old barn from Maine that was reassembled here. You can read Jane Slaughter's full review in this week's issue, and browse through these photos.

Photos by Lizz Wilkinson

