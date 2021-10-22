Photos: Kehlani, Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige, and more attend Bottega Veneta fashion show in Detroit

The streets of Detroit were turned into a runway on Thursday evening as Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta hosted Salon 03, its S/S 2022 fashion show, at Detroit's Michigan Building Theatre.

The theater-turned-parking garage hosted celebrities including Mary J. Blige, Kehlani, Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham, Burna Boy, Lil' Kim, and more.

Daniel Lee, creative director for Bottega Veneta, visited the city several years ago, and Salon 03 marks the first U.S. edition of the brand's Salon series, which has previously been hosted in London and Berlin.

Photos by Bottega Veneta