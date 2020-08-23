Detroit police clash with peaceful protesters over ‘Operation Legend’

On Saturday night, Detroit police attacked and arrested peaceful protesters, including a legal observer and a photographer, for blocking Woodward Avenue near John R in downtown Detroit. The protesters were demanding the end of "Operation Legend," a federal law enforcement initiative launched by President Trump's Justice Department. Detroit is among eight cities where dozens of ATF, DEA, and FBI agents have been deployed. Photographer Adam J. Dewey said protesters were peaceful when police attacked, using tear gas, pepper spray, shields, and batons. Some protesters were bleeding. He said an officer pointed an assault weapon at him. 

Photos by Adam J. Dewey

