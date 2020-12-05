Glenlore Trails: Aurora in Commerce Township is a trippy winter wonderland — let’s take a look

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas ... if, you know, Christmas was a trippy illuminated forest. Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township unveiled its winter offering via Aurora, a ticketed family-friendly, psychedelic walking event for the senses. Aurora debuted Dec. 4 along a half-mile of wooded trail at Multi Lakes Conservation Association, with more than a dozen new light installations and interactive content steeped in holiday goodness. The installation is open through Jan. 10, 2021.

Photos by Joe Maroon