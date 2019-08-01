Everything we saw during the 20th annual Gathering of the Juggalos

Prev
Next

Thousands of Juggalos and Juggalettes have descended upon Lawrence County Recreational Park in Springville for the 20th anniversary of the Gathering of the Juggalos, Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse's annual ode to Faygo Armageddon and Much Motherfucking Wicked Clown Love. This year's headliners include ICP, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Gilbert Gottfriend, and Morris Day & The Time, among others. The festival continues through Aug. 3. Whoop whoop!

07/31/2019

Photos by Josh Justice

View these other slideshows:

What folks at Detroit bars had to say while watching the Democratic debates on Tuesday

Everything we saw at the Khalid show at Little Caesars Arena

All the beautiful people we saw at Detroit's Mo Pop Festival

All the champions we saw at Queen + Adam Lambert at Little Caesars Arena
« View the previous slideshow again!