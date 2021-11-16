Everything we saw at the Rolling Stones performance at Detroit’s Ford Field
The Rolling Stones gave Detroit the show of a lifetime when they took to Ford Field on Monday, Nov. 15 for what was the 21st Detroit-area performance the band has done since first landing on Motor City soil in 1964. The career-spanning, 19-song, 130-minute set was a hit-packed jaunt, jive, and whatever it is Mick Jagger does with his hips through the catalogue of the greatest living rock band. The performance also marked a sad moment, as it was the first Detroit show without the band's longtime drummer (and, in a lot of ways, the band's heartbeat) Charlie Watts, who died in August. The Stones didn't take on an estimated 40,000 people alone, as they had a full band including drummer Steve Jordan who slayed every beloved track with ferocity. Was this a farewell tour? Who knows. But one thing has always been true of the Stones: they don't stop.
Photos by Joe Maroon