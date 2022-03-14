Everything we saw at the return of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Detroit’s Corktown

Prev
Next

The 64th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade strolled through Corktown for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.

Before the parade's start, local runners hit the streets for the Corktown Races on the snowy Sunday morning. While the weather forecast started off a little chilly, that didn't stop Detroiters from coming out and celebrating the parade's return.

03/13/2022

Photos by Joe Maroon

View these other slideshows:

The 20 best places to get cocktails in Detroit area, according to Yelp

All the beautiful people we saw at the Motor City Tattoo Expo

All the hot rods and hot people we saw at Autorama Detroit

20 Detroit area Irish pubs and bars to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
« View the previous slideshow again!