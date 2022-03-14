Everything we saw at the return of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Detroit’s Corktown
The 64th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade strolled through Corktown for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.
Before the parade's start, local runners hit the streets for the Corktown Races on the snowy Sunday morning. While the weather forecast started off a little chilly, that didn't stop Detroiters from coming out and celebrating the parade's return.
03/13/2022
Photos by Joe Maroon
