Everyone we saw at the grand opening of rapper Tone Tone’s Toney Island restaurant in Detroit

Toney Island, the cleverly named coney island owned by Detroit rapper Tone Tone, opened to great fanfare on Saturday, March 27. Performances by GMG Flyest DJ and GMG DJ Flex set the mood for the grand opening celebration, which was highlighted by a ribbon-cutting at 3:13 p.m. Highlighting the work that Tone Tone has done for the community, the City of Detroit's Ray Simpson presented Tone Tone with the Spirit of Detroit Award on behalf of the City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield. The restuarant's signature Waddupdoe Burger, along with the rest of the upgraded traditional coney island menu, is now being proudly served for takeout seven days a week, 24 hours a day at Toney Island (13000 E. Warren Ave., Detroit), with more locations planned.

All photos by Lizz Wilkinson 

