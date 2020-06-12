Detroit area restaurants and bars with patios and rooftops you should be getting day drunk at right now

This historic 1896 Victorian home in Gaylord is $425k and is basically grandma’s house on steroids — and we want cookies

Detroit’s ninth day of Black Lives Matter protests turned into a dance party

Calling all plant parents — this Franklin home has a solarium for all your leaf-bearing children

Everything we saw at Detroit’s Black Lives Matter protest on Friday, June 5

Black-owned Detroit restaurants you should have tried by now