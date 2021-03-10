Detroit-area bartenders and chefs team up for mouth-watering Jack Daniel’s Rye and Rye competition

Prev
Next

It's a RYE celebration! Earlier this winter, the fine folks at Jack Daniel's rounded up 15 teams comprised of Detroit-area bartenders and chefs, to compete in the Rye and Rye competition. Each team created a Jack Daniels's Tennessee Rye Cocktail, and a burger, sandwich, or a fun rye food creation. Five teams were selected as semi-finalists, with one amazing Rye cocktail/sandwich combo selected as the eventual winner. All of the entrees tasted and looked outstanding and now you can take a mouth-watering look at all the teams and their offerings.

View these other slideshows:

15 scenic Michigan Airbnb rentals worthy of your spring getaway

This $1.25 million Mid-Century Modern home in Ann Arbor hasn't been touched since the 1950s — let's take a tour

20 essential Detroit-area chicken sandwiches you should have tried by now

20 Michigan restaurants worth a road trip from metro Detroit
« View the previous slideshow again!