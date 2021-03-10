Detroit-area bartenders and chefs team up for mouth-watering Jack Daniel’s Rye and Rye competition
It's a RYE celebration! Earlier this winter, the fine folks at Jack Daniel's rounded up 15 teams comprised of Detroit-area bartenders and chefs, to compete in the Rye and Rye competition. Each team created a Jack Daniels's Tennessee Rye Cocktail, and a burger, sandwich, or a fun rye food creation. Five teams were selected as semi-finalists, with one amazing Rye cocktail/sandwich combo selected as the eventual winner. All of the entrees tasted and looked outstanding and now you can take a mouth-watering look at all the teams and their offerings.
