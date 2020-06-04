Black-owned Detroit restaurants you should have tried by now
Prev Next
We have four words for you: SUPPORT BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES. We're not sorry for yelling because those of us who live here know that Detroit has a rich history of food and drink, and Black-owned bars, restaurants, and other businesses have played an integral role in our cultural economy and dining scene. While we know we're only giving a small glimpse of the popular spots around town, we hope this slideshow offers some ideas of places — old and new — to support ASAP.
View these other slideshows:
Detroit area restaurants and bars with patios and rooftops you should be getting day drunk at right now
This historic 1896 Victorian home in Gaylord is $425k and is basically grandma's house on steroids — and we want cookies
« View the previous slideshow again!