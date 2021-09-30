All the Shady-ness we saw at the grand opening of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit

Slim Shady — yes, the real Slim Shady — hosted the grand opening of his new Detroit restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The restaurant is not only a play on the lyrics from Eminem's hit song "Lose Yourself," it's a brick-and-mortar expansion on a pop-up the rap superstar hosted in 2017 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his film, 8 Mile.

The diner is located at 2131 Woodward Ave., in the alley right next to the newly opened Union Assembly.

Here's all the Slim Shady, "Stans," and Spaghetti we saw at the grand opening.

Photos by Joe Maroon