All the lovely people we saw at the Dirty Show 2022 opening weekend
The Dirty Show is back! The international erotic art exhibition returned to the Russell Industrial Center on Friday and Saturday with X-rated paintings and photos, genre-bending movies, and the very best in burlesque, featuring Leena Allure, Chris Harder, Caffeyne Luv, Tommy Gun, and Ray Gunn (no relation), and the father/son duo of Damn! and Beast, just to name a few. The Dirty Show wraps up next weekend. Tickets are still available at dirtydetroit.com.
02/12/2022
Photos by Josh Justice
