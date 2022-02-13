All the lovely people we saw at the Dirty Show 2022 opening weekend

Prev
Next

The Dirty Show is back! The international erotic art exhibition returned to the Russell Industrial Center on Friday and Saturday with X-rated paintings and photos, genre-bending movies, and the very best in burlesque, featuring Leena Allure, Chris Harder, Caffeyne Luv, Tommy Gun, and Ray Gunn (no relation), and the father/son duo of Damn! and Beast, just to name a few. The Dirty Show wraps up next weekend. Tickets are still available at dirtydetroit.com.

02/12/2022

Photos by Josh Justice

View these other slideshows:

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support

Built for a stove tycoon, Michigan's historic Lee Mansion is now for sale

This Michigan lakefront home has a 'lighthouse' right in the middle of it

Detroit's Black-owned restaurants everyone should've tried by now
« View the previous slideshow again!