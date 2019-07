All the lovely people we saw at Electric Forest 2019

Western Michigan's Electric Forest Festival at Double JJ Ranch brings in EDM headliners Odesza, Kygo, Bassnectar, and Zed's Dead, along with three performances from Electric Forest's longtime residents, the String Cheese Incident.

Forest favorites STS9, Lettuce, and Twiddle help to diversify the fest's largely DJ-based lineup with some jam band improvisational instrumentation. Meanwhile, acts like Black Tiger Sex Machine, Snails, and NGHTMRE & Slander performing as Gud Vibrations will be present as members of the festival's bass-heavy, headbanging delegation. The festival takes place June 27 through June 30.

06/27/2019

Photos by Mike Pfeiffer