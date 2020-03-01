All the classic cars, gearheads, and pinups we saw at Autorama 2020
The 68th annual Autorama brought more than 800 hot rods, customs, trucks, and motorcycles from across the globe to Detroit's TCF Center, including a showcase of the most significant hot rods of the 20th century and a lowrider invitational. Billed as America’s greatest hot rod show, Autorama also brought back event favorites like chop shop demonstrations, rockabilly bands, and the Miss Autorama Retro Pinup Girl contest.
02/29/2020
Photos by Mike Pfeiffer
