35 essential Latino-owned restaurants in Detroit you should have tried by now

We have four words for you: SUPPORT LATINO-OWNED BUSINESSES. We're not sorry for yelling because those of us who live here know that Detroit is a rich tapestry of cultural influences from all over the world, including those from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and, of course, Mexico. We're lucky enough to have had so many Latino entrepreneurs open up shop in Detroit as a means to share their love of family and generational cuisine with the hungry Motor City masses. While we know we're only giving a small glimpse of the popular spots around town, we hope this slideshow offers some ideas of places — old and new — to support ASAP.

For more information on Detroit's Hispanic Heritage Month festivities, visit SouthwestDetroit.com.