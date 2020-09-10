31 essential Michigan cider mills and orchards to visit this fall

It's the most wonderful time of the year. That should be a song … oh wait. Well, for some of us, and by us, we mean Michiganders, fall is a holy time, and by holy we mean doughnuts, and by doughnuts we mean — well, you get the idea. It’s fall, y’all, and even if it’s not technically yet, nothing will stop us from adopting a cider and doughnuts diet until Thanksgiving, because this is a free country and nothing fills an aching void quite like autumnal treats. These metro Detroit-area family-friendly orchards, mills, and farms are open for business, all things considered, and they’re ready for the masked and hungry masses to feast upon their bounty.