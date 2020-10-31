30 vintage photos documenting voters and elections in Detroit through the years

It might be hard to remember anything other than the political turmoil of the last three and a half years. But thanks to the incredible photo collection from the Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs at Wayne State University, we have a look back on other election seasons. We may not be able to change the past, but the future is absolutely up to us. So, reminisce, feel remorse if needed, and remember to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

All photos used courtesy of Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University/Virtual Motor City collection.