30 Detroit-area tattoo artists to follow on Instagram

There's nothing like the sting of a needle entering your skin, embedding a truly unique and totally permanent work of art for all to see. Ah, yes. The pain we pay serious money for.

Love a TV show? Get a tat about it! Lost a loved one? Tat it up! Got an ex's name tattooed across your entire chest? Cover that shit up! No matter what you're into or what your vision for body art might be, always, and we mean always, leave it to the pros. Not sure where to start? These metro Detroit tattoo artists have incredible portfolios that are free of scratcher tats and are sure to inspire your next ink sesh — and you should absolutely be following them on Instagram.