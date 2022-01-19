25 things to do in Michigan this winter: ice caves, skiing, festivals, and more

Prev
Next

Our friends at Awesome Michigan have shared their new #MIAwesomeList ultimate winter bucket list with us, which includes more than 25 ways to explore Michigan. You can read the full list at awesomemitten.com, including more detailed guides to help you plan your experience — and also enter to win Michigan winter getaway trips through Awesome Mitten's winter #MIAwesomeList partners.

Posted & filed under Arts and Culture.

Home » Arts and Culture » 25 things to do in Michigan this winter: ice caves, skiing, festivals, and more

Tags: , , ,

View these other slideshows:

This Kalamazoo house comes with an indoor pool, sauna, and tree fort

The 20 best Italian restaurants in metro Detroit according to Yelp

17 lounges, speakeasies, and hidden bars in metro Detroit and how to find them all

Photos from AlTayeb, metro Detroit's popular Lebanese restaurant
« View the previous slideshow again!