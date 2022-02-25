25 places to buy delicious paczki for Fat Tuesday in the Detroit area
The hedonistic holiday of Fat Tuesday in Detroit is one filled with tradition and glazed with Polish heritage: it's the time to eat paczki. When it comes time to celebrate, we line up outside Hamtramck bakeries, which annually stuff us silly with classic stuffed treats. Fat Tuesday, which falls on March 1 this year, is the perfect time to re-evaluate those pesky New Year's goals, but only after you indulge in a paczek from one — or several — of these local paczki pushers.
