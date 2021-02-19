25 places offering Lent fish fries in the Detroit area

Tis the season for fish — lots and lots of fish. With Lent underway — you know, that Christian holiday in which folks reflect, repent, and give up the vice of their choosing during the six weeks leading up to the ever-chocolatey, ever-hammy Easter — many a mouth is watering for fried fish. Those who practice are required to give up red meat on Fridays through the Lenten period, which is good news for fish lovers and very bad news for, well, fish. Here are some reliable spots in metro Detroit to get your fish fry fill without the sinful frills. Now pass the malt vinegar, please!

