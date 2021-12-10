20 things to do in Metro Detroit this holiday season

Prev
Next

We may have had our first few snowflakes of the season, but that doesn’t mean Detroiters have turned completely cold as the holiday season approaches. From photos with some Santa Claus to dazzling Christmas light displays, the metro Detroit area has a lot to offer this holiday season.

View these other slideshows:

Eminem's former Oakland Township mansion is back on the market for $3.23 million — let's take a tour

All the burlesque we saw at Hot & Bothered, a Dirty Show preview at Ant Hall

All the crafty people we saw at the Detroit Urban Craft Fair

Batman-themed burlesque came to Detroit's Armageddon Beachparty Lounge
« View the previous slideshow again!