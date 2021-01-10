20 things to do if you’re sober in the Detroit area

As if being a human wasn't hard enough, 2020 happened and, well, you know how that turned out. For those on a sober journey — whether you're recently sober, you've been on the wagon for a while, you're pregnant, or you're just trying to abstain for the night — finding activities to keep your mind off of drugs and alcohol is no easy feat. Being sober means finding new ways to socialize with your friends, as well as finding new hobbies to fill your free time. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to have fun that don't revolve around alcohol, and there are many ways to participate in all life has to offer while staying safe from COVID-19. To help get you started, we've compiled 20 things to do if you're sober in metro Detroit.