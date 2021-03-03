20 spots to get a seafood boil in the Detroit area
Something fishy is going on in metro Detroit, thanks to a culinary trend that has some deep roots down south. The seafood boil — also referred to as a crab boil, low country boil, or Frogmore Stew — is a decadent seafood smörgåsbord smothered in buttery seasoned goodness, and it's making waves. For the uninitiated, a boil bag meal looks something like this: potatoes, corn, sausage, and various crustaceans and sea meats are placed into an oven bag along with a blend of spices, sauces, and butter. The bag is then sealed and placed in either an oven or boiled in water on the stovetop so that every tender bite is infused with flavor. Oh, and there are a few spots on this list that have yet to open, but we're keeping our eyes on their open dates. Get crackin' at some of these local spots serving up spicy and savory seafood boils.