20 restaurants and bars to take out-of-towners that show the real Detroit

Cooler weather means one thing — the holiday season is near. As domestic and international travel resumes, many of us are preparing for holiday guests for the first time in a while.

Detroiters know that the city may be most known for coney dogs and Better Made chips, but when it comes to food, the place we call home has so much more to offer.

Here are a few restaurants and bars that you can take visiting guests to give them an authentic taste and experience of Detroit.