20 places to grab cocktails-to-go in metro Detroit

A lot of things suck right now — like, a lot of things. But the alcohol gods have bestowed upon us a gift: the to-go cocktail. That's right, in Michigan, we can now get cocktails for carry-out. The legislation allows bars and restaurants to sell cocktails-to-go in sealed containers that can be consumed at home or in designated outdoor areas, which will help your favorite local spot weather the economic impact of the coronavirus, which has forced restaurants to close for months and now operate at a lower capacity. So do your part and drink up, OK?