20 of metro Detroit’s most anticipated restaurants in 2020

We can almost taste them now. Of course, we're referring to the more than a dozen restaurants plotted to open in Detroit either this year or next. Some of these projects have been in the works for years (because, as we know, perfection takes time), while some have had to put progress on pause in wake of a pandemic. For others, it’s full steam ahead. From Cajun to high-end Italian, Polish baked goods, and East African fare, Detroit is about to get punched in the face with new flavors.