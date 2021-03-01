20 must-try cannabis products for the Michigan stoner in your life
You know that R.E.M. song “Everybody Hurts”? Well, in 2021, Michael Stipe could change the lyrics to “everybody smokes” and he’d have a stoner anthem on his hands because, honestly, it seems like ever since Michigan legalized the recreational sale of marijuana to adults over the age of 21 in 2018, everyone from Mom, Dad, Grandma Francis, doctors, teachers, celebs, and — yes, even Fido and Fluffy — are toking, dosing, and vaping themselves to good vibes territory. Whether you’re new to the weed game or an experienced midnight toker, navigating metro Detroit’s recreational dispensary counters can be a whirlwind of letters, numbers, and packaging. We’ve compiled an interesting list of must-have cannabis-related products, including strains, gummies, dab rigs, and reading material to take you — or someone you know — higher.
—Jerilyn Jordan