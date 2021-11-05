20 Michigan cider mills and orchards to visit this fall

Fall is Michigan’s supreme season. It’s the least the state can offer us before it blasts us with the cold, fluffy, white stuff for nearly half a year. Autumn is when Michigan’s true colors come alive as the leaves change and when everyone breaks out their buffalo plaid shirts and Carhartt jackets and hit the orchards.

Unfortunately, for many orchards and cider mills, the 2021 season was cut short because Jack Frost reared his ugly head early this past spring, but there are still a few open to get your doughnut and cider fix.