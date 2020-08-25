25 essential Detroit area record stores to throw your money at

When Record Store Day was postponed in April, it was like someone lifted the needle on our favorite track. Thankfully, this year's festivities are thrice as nice because Record Store Day is being celebrated on Aug. 29, Sep. 26, and Oct. 24. As usual, RSD means exclusive releases, many of which are offered in limited quantities.

But you don't need RSD as an excuse to support these local, legendary, and thriving vinyl shops. These metro Detroit record stores keep the inspiration spinning all year long. Give them your money and keep the music alive.