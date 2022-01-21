20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high

When talking about iconic combinations, most people might start with a classic like peanut butter and jelly or popcorn and a movie.

While those are cool and everything, the real iconic duo is cannabis and food — practically any food.

Anyone who has smoked or indulged in THC knows the munchies that accompany the high can be vicious. But while your appetite may be ravishing, your elevated awareness makes food taste that much better.

We’ve gathered a list of our favorite places to eat while stoned.