20 Detroit-area restaurants that have opened this year or are coming soon in 2020
Prev Next
It's been a tough year for the restaurant industry — when there's a global pandemic just when the weather's warming up, it tends to put a damper on a restaurant's finances. To open a new restaurant, it takes years of building and planning and while some may have delayed, these restaurants have braved the current landscape and gone ahead with their projects anyway. Some may have had the unfortunate luck of opening just before the pandemic. Some have opened with social distancing guidelines. And others plan on opening in the coming weeks and months. No matter the circumstances, they all could use our business and we'd recommend trying each and every one of these new restaurants around town.
View these other slideshows:
« View the previous slideshow again!