20 Detroit area corn mazes and pumpkin patches worth exploring this fall

We’re all feeling a little lost these days. Why not pump up the fall vibes for what is sure to be an a-maze-ing season of... uh, well, Halloween is canceled, so that sucks. Might as well get lost with purpose at these Detroit-area corn mazes and, hell, get into the basic bitch fall spirit with a pumpkin patch, where you can take all the time in the world selecting the perfectly plump pumpkin there is so you can take it home and carve the words “BIDEN 2020” or “ITMFA” or “BLM,” because what else is there, y’all? Oh, and keep in mind a lot of these spots are enforcing masks when in specified areas, as well as social distancing, and timed tickets to keep things safe.