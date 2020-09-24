20 Detroit area corn mazes and pumpkin patches worth exploring this fall

Prev
Next

We’re all feeling a little lost these days. Why not pump up the fall vibes for what is sure to be an a-maze-ing season of... uh, well, Halloween is canceled, so that sucks. Might as well get lost with purpose at these Detroit-area corn mazes and, hell, get into the basic bitch fall spirit with a pumpkin patch, where you can take all the time in the world selecting the perfectly plump pumpkin there is so you can take it home and carve the words “BIDEN 2020” or “ITMFA” or “BLM,” because what else is there, y’all? Oh, and keep in mind a lot of these spots are enforcing masks when in specified areas,  as well as social distancing, and timed tickets to keep things safe. 

View these other slideshows:

This custom $2.3 million mansion in East Lansing is like the '90's greatest hits

This unassuming $255k St. Clair Shores ranch has a retro basement bar

This Wallace Frost-designed home in Bloomfield Hills has Playboy Mansion doors

35 essential Latino-owned restaurants in Detroit you should have tried by now
« View the previous slideshow again!