20 things you should do in and around Detroit before summer is over
Prev Next
We're not trying to depress you but, uh, summer is sort of, like, well, coming to an end. OK, OK, we're sorry. We shouldn't have said that without your therapist present, but if you're anything like us then you have a list of things that maybe you haven't gotten around to doing because of time, work, life, or, oh, you know, the FUCKING CORONAVIRUS. From places to visit from a distance, heading to the woods for some glamorous R&R, grabbing some summer-fied foods, or taking to the streets for a good cause, here are a few things you may have missed out on but are not too late to take part in. Endless summer? Sure. Whatever keeps you sedated.
View these other slideshows:
« View the previous slideshow again!