This $529k majestic Michigan castle is the perfect place to write the next ‘Harry Potter’

20 things you should do in and around Detroit before summer is over

Detroit Pistons legend ‘Rip’ Hamilton is selling his Florida mansion — let’s take a tour

This 145-year-old house in Manistee has a shagadelic carpet situation

This $1.9 million chateau in Grand Blanc has big Marie Antoinette energy — let’s take a tour

Newly revealed photos from the Library of Congress show metro Detroit’s vintage roadside signs and storefronts