20 beach camping spots within driving distance of Detroit

Prev
Next

Life is a beach — if you're lucky. Thankfully for us Michiganders, we are surrounded by endless opportunities to slip into the crisp, glistening fresh waters of the Great Lakes while barely clothed and/or fully nude, just like god intended. While camping nude might be frowned upon (might wanna check the fine print on that one), that bitch, er, beach called life is made all the more magical when you can sleep under the stars and wake up to the sound of waves lapping the shore. These destinations, all of which are within driving distance of Detroit, offer beach camping. Though the distance between your tent and the shoreline varies, and, well, water levels are wonky AF this year which may limit beach camping availability, these spots are worthy of your next nearly naked vacation.

View these other slideshows:

This V-shaped $2.49 million house in West Bloomfield looks like a superhero HQ — let's take a tour

This 1960s lakefront mid-century dome home in Frankfort has a sunken living room for your conversation pit dreams

This 'wedding cake' house in Grand Blanc is an art deco lover's dream — and it has a ballroom you could probably roller skate in

20 Detroit-area restaurants that we said goodbye to in 2020
« View the previous slideshow again!