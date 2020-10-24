15 Detroit area Halloween happenings to prove the season isn’t canceled
Prev Next
Contrary to nationwide cynicism, Halloween isn't canceled, folks.
Sure, it's going to look and feel a whole lot different than previous years. And, yeah, the list of haunted houses, costume club ragers, totally out there themed shindigs, and family-friendly trick-or-treat-focused events is drastically smaller. But Michiganders are nothing if not creative, and this year we must keep every witch, goblin, and zombie safe. While we totally understand that the integrity of costumes may be compromised with the addition of, well, face masks, nothing is scarier than reliving 2020 all over again. So dress up, mask up, and enjoy these Detroit area events that are available to those in need of a safe and spooky Halloween fix.
View these other slideshows:
« View the previous slideshow again!