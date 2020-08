10 unique Michigan Airbnb stays for your next vacation

Just like that damn song, a vacation is literally all we've ever wanted and with summer coming to a close, we may never leave our damn house.

Well, you don't have to get your passport stamped or hop a plane to get away from the madness of your own life. In fact, some of the best vacation spots just so happen to be located in our own backyard. Oh, if you're looking for strange, unusual, or downright wacky places to crash, we've got those, too. From boats and mushrooms to domes, glamorous tents, love shacks, and 1970s nostalgia, these Airbnb rentals are begging to be your next escape.